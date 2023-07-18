Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin tie the knot in Hungary

Budapest, Hungary - Wedding bells are ringing for Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin! Just one month after the happy couple officially announced their engagement, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody star said "yes" to his longtime partner in her Hungarian homeland.

Dylan Sprouse (30) and his partner Barbara Palvin (29) are reportedly married! © AFP/JAMIE MCCARTHY

The actor and the Victoria's Secret model have been together for more than five years, and now they have secretly married near Budapest, Hungarian outlet Bors Online reported.

Pictures of the wedding ceremony, which reportedly took place on Saturday, show Palvin dressed in classic white. Sprouse was seen in a chic black suit.

Dylan's twin brother Cole was reportedly his best man at the wedding. Pictures circulating on Twitter show the Riverdale star standing at the altar as his brother leaves the church with his wife in his arms.

Last month, Palvin officially confirmed her engagement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and her partner in a snow globe with the caption: "With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be."