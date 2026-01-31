Don Lemon reveals details of shock arrest in defiant speech: "I will not be silent"

Los Angeles, California - Former CNN host Don Lemon slammed President Donald Trump 's administration in a defiant and impassioned speech after being released from arrest.

Don Lemon revealed more details about his arrest at the Trump administration's direction in a speech to reporters and supporters outside an LA courthouse. © AFP/Patrick T. Fallon

"I have spent my entire career covering the news," Lemon told reporters and supporters gathered outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday.

"There is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable," he continued continued. "I will not stop now."

The journalist was arrested on Thursday night over his coverage of a protest at a St. Paul, Minneapolis church where an ICE agent is also a pastor.

Lemon was shockingly charged with civil rights violation and taken into custody at the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi

"Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something that I've been doing for the last 30 years, and that is, covering the news," he revealed.

"The first amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them, and I will not be silent. I look forward to my day in court."

Despite Minnesota judge previously throwing out charges against him, the DOJ arrested Lemon for conspiring to deprive people of their First Amendment rights.