Ed Sheeran reveals title of album planned for release after his death

Los Angeles, California - Ed Sheeran released his eighth studio album Play just last week, but the singer is already discussing plans for another record – one that will be released after he dies!

Ed Sheeran has plans for posthumous album called Eject written into his will. © Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old musician plans to release a posthumous record called Eject, and this wish is even written in his will.

As he shared in a new interview with Zane Lowe, Sheeran has permitted his wife Cherry to select the ten best songs he's ever made after he passes away, and compile them for the album.

"Lots of people won't like that of me, but there'll be lots of my fans that would find that super interesting," the Shape of You artist said.

Sheeran, who first discussed plans for the album in 2023, said that posthumous records are often released in an impromptu and often chaotic way – but that's exactly what he wants to avoid.

"I don't want to go and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out. I want it to be planned," he said, adding that he's been thinking about the project since he was just 18 years old.