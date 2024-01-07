Did Elon Musk's alleged drug use come under fire at Tesla and SpaceX?

San Francisco, California - Several executives and board members of companies owned by Elon Musk apparently expressed concerns about his drug use following his infamous 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private.

Executives and board members reportedly expressed concern about Elon Musk's alleged drug use after he shared a tweet in 2018 about taking Tesla private. © Collage: Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A new article has ramped up speculation on whether the X and Tesla CEO may have been under the influence during some of the most influential times for his companies.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the concerns arose after Musk shared the surprise announcement in August 2018 about wanting to "take Tesla private at $420 per share," a sentiment he confirmed in a tweet, adding, "funding secured."

Though early reports claimed Musk had brought up the plan with board members prior to sharing it publicly, it turns out he apparently didn't, and his statements left them in shock.

The Journal reported company members expressed concern at the time over Musk's use of the term "420," a reference to marijuana, and his alleged use of Ambien, a drug used to treat insomnia.

The CEO went on to do an interview with The New York Times where he lamented that running Tesla the year prior had been "the most difficult and painful year" of his career, a conversation some execs believed he was "under the influence" for.

Musk has been open about his use of recreational drugs such as marijuana, while reports have claimed he has used or has been seen publicly under the influence of LSD, magic mushrooms, cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine.