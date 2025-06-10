Steve Bannon calls for special counsel probe of Elon Musk after Trump split

Washington DC - Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon suggested President Donald Trump's administration should investigate ex-Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk 's contracts and drug use.

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon (r.) wants to see Elon Musk's contracts and drug use investigated by President Donald Trump's administration. © Collage: AFP/Allison Robbert & AFP/Josh Edelson

Bannon used an appearance on Sunday Night with Chuck Todd over the weekend to intensify his war with Musk, suggesting the Trump administration should investigate contracts with Musk's companies.

"I'm calling for an investigation," said Bannon while sharing a cup of coffee with Todd. "I think if you go back and connect the dots, the question I want to have answered is... why would a businessman want a briefing?"

"Why would you need a briefing at a highly classified level in the tank at the Pentagon on the China war plans?" he asked, referring to an incident in which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth invited Musk into a classified meeting about China.

Trump was reportedly furious with Hegseth about the invitation, and shot it down on the basis that Musk has various business dealings with China and would have a serious conflict of interest if presented with classified information.

As a result of the incident, Bannon suggested Musk should not only face a probe into the China incident, but also into whether other conflicts of interest existed while he headed DOGE.

Throughout his tenure as a senior figure in the Trump administration, Musk cut billions from some of the same departments that supply his various companies with multi-billion-dollar contracts.

Bannon also said Musk should be investigated for his reported drug use while working for the Trump campaign and administration.