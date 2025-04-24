Did Musk get into a spat with Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent?

Washington DC - Elon Musk reportedly got into a heated exchange with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, marking the latest display of infighting within President Donald Trump 's administration.

Elon Musk (r.) reportedly got into an expletive-filled shouting match with Treasure Secretary Scott Bessent at the White House. © Collage: Andrew Harnik, Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Dreamstime

Several witnesses and sources told Axios that the fight broke out at the White House last Thursday, at which point one claimed that "the F bombs started to fly!"

"It was two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing," a witness told the outlet.

Another said, "It was quite a scene. It was loud. And I mean, LOUD."

Multiple sources recalled at one point Bessent yelling," F**k you," to which Musk boldly replied, "Say it louder."

The exchange took place within earshot of Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting the US president that day, before an aide stepped in to break it up.

When asked about the incident on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't deny the reports, but explained Trump has put together a MAGA team who is "incredibly passionate" about their work.

"Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process," Leavitt argued. "And ultimately, everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump."