Did Musk get into a spat with Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent?
Washington DC - Elon Musk reportedly got into a heated exchange with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, marking the latest display of infighting within President Donald Trump's administration.
Several witnesses and sources told Axios that the fight broke out at the White House last Thursday, at which point one claimed that "the F bombs started to fly!"
"It was two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing," a witness told the outlet.
Another said, "It was quite a scene. It was loud. And I mean, LOUD."
Multiple sources recalled at one point Bessent yelling," F**k you," to which Musk boldly replied, "Say it louder."
The exchange took place within earshot of Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting the US president that day, before an aide stepped in to break it up.
When asked about the incident on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't deny the reports, but explained Trump has put together a MAGA team who is "incredibly passionate" about their work.
"Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process," Leavitt argued. "And ultimately, everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump."
Musk continues to clash with members of the Trump administration
This isn't the first time Musk has openly clashed with a top member of the administration, as he reportedly had a heated tiff during a private meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March, and recently got into a public back-and-forth with trade advisor Peter Navarro.
His shouting match with Bessent was believed to be due to their differing opinions on who Trump should appoint to head the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The administration recently tapped Gary Shapley, whom Musk wanted, to the role of commissioner, though Bessent has been vying for Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender.
Bessent may have gotten the last laugh, as it was reported last Friday – a day after the fight – that Trump got rid of Shapley after only three days in the role and replaced him with Faulkender.
