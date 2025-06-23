Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk is finally sick of his artificial intelligence, Grok, constantly contradicting him, and he is now taking steps to fix the problem.

In a recent social media post, Elon Musk revealed his plans to "retrain" Grok, his artificial intelligence, from sharing "garbage." © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In an X post shared on Saturday, Musk announced that xAI, his company that operates Grok, will be working to "retrain" the AI.

"We will use Grok 3.5 (maybe we should call it 4), which has advanced reasoning, to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors. Then retrain on that," Musk wrote.



"Far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data," he added.

In a follow-up post, Musk asked users to reply with "divisive facts" to assist the training, including statements that are "politically incorrect, but nonetheless factually true."



Top-rated replies included a number of hateful and conspiratorial statements, such as one user declaring "Islam is not a religion of peace," while another user claimed the number of deaths during the Holocaust was far less than has been reported.

Since purchasing Twitter, later changing the name to X, Musk has largely aligned his political views with those of the far-right and has used the platform to boost accounts spreading misinformation and hate speech, including antisemitism.

When asked to confirm many of his most questionable claims, Grok typically gives responses more aligned with verifiable evidence, placing it at odds with the billionaire – much to his dismay.