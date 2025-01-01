Elon Musk baffles the internet with new Kekius Maximus persona

Elon Musk adopted the moniker Kekius Maximus on X Tuesday, sparking speculation among his 210 million followers about his mysterious new handle that is a mash-up of an alt-right symbol, a memecoin, and the lead character of the movie Gladiator.

Elon Musk has sparked speculation after changing his name on X to the new moniker Kekius Maximus. © REUTERS

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and a confidant of President-elect Donald Trump, also replaced his profile picture with one of Pepe the Frog, a popular cartoon character, wearing ancient Roman attire and holding a video game joystick.

In typical Musk fashion, the billionaire tech mogul and owner of X – formerly Twitter – offered no explanation about the new username and avatar, but the move triggered immediate ripple effects.

The change roiled the cryptocurrency world, sending the value of a memecoin – a digital currency inspired by an internet meme – with the same name skyrocketing.

It also sent internet sleuths hunting for answers: Was the name change just for the laughs? Was there a hidden message? Was this another thinly-disguised attempt to jolt the crypto markets? More troublingly, was it a wink and a nod to online hate groups?

The new handle appears to be a blend of Maximus Decimus Meridius – a Roman general played by Russell Crowe in the 2000 smash hit Gladiator – and "kek," an expression popular among the alt-right and internet trolls that is used as a variation of LOL, or laugh out loud.

"Kek" is also a reference to a "virtual white nationalist god," the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) told AFP, adding that Roman male images have been used by white nationalist groups such as Identity Evropa.

Pepe the Frog was originally a cartoon character from the Boy's Club comic series, but during Trump's first presidential campaign it became associated with the alt-right and white supremacists, with the Anti-Defamation League dubbing it a "hate symbol."

"The majority of uses of Pepe the Frog have been, and continue to be, non-bigoted," the ADL wrote on its website.

However, as it proliferated online, the meme was centered on "racist, antisemitic or other bigoted themes," the ADL added.