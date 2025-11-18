Elon Musk claps back after Billie Eilish calls him "f**king pathetic" for hoarding wealth

Los Angeles, California - Elon Musk took a swipe at Billie Eilish after the singer called him out for hoarding his exorbitant wealth.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk (l.) clapped back at Billie Eilish after the pop star slammed him as "f**king pathetic" for hoarding his wealth. © Collage: Allison ROBBERT / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 54-year-old tech mogul, who is on track to become the world's first trillionaire, hit back on Wednesday after Eilish criticized him on social media.

"She's not the sharpest tool in the shed," Musk wrote on his social media platform X.

Last week, the 23-year-old Grammy winner reshared a slideshow detailing what Musk could do with the trillion-dollar Tesla pay package he's set to receive.

The post outlined how Musk could solve several world crises with his wealth, including ending world hunger, saving critically endangered species, and rebuilding Gaza.

Eilish followed up the repost with a dig of her own, slamming the Tesla CEO as a "f**king pathetic p***y b***h coward."

The post comes after the singer called out billionaires at large at an awards ceremony attended by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arguing that the ultra-wealthy should donate more amid the "really dark" time in the country.