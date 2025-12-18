Elon Musk gets dragged over creepy comment about Sydney Sweeney

Los Angeles, California - After actor Sydney Sweeney stunned in another head-turning red carpet look, Tesla CEO Elon Musk faced the ire of fans with a disturbing comment about her body.

Elon Musk (l.) faced some brutal trolling from fans after he dropped a creepy comment in reply to a video of Sydney Sweeney's latest red carpet appearance. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

At the latest premiere of her new film The Housemaid, Sydney donned a plunging, corseted white gown that she paired with a bold red lip.

Variety posted a clip of the 28-year-old posing on the red carpet at Monday's premiere, which soon went viral on X.

The post even earned a comment from the platform's owner, but his meme wasn't exactly well-received by users.

Elon replied to Variety's video with an AI-generated meme that featured the text "What it looks like" next to a woman with a large bust, followed by "How it feels" next to an anatomy photo representing a backache.

"Can't be easy," the 54-year-old billionaire added.

The bizarre reply quickly led to some serious trolling for Elon, with one X user writing, "bro they gotta kick you off ur own platform this is insane."

"She's 30 years younger than you. Weird," another wrote.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Elon has made headlines for a creepy comment aimed at a female star.