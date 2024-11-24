Elon Musk considers buying MSNBC in ultimate troll move: "Funniest idea ever!!!!"

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk has been considering buying the left-wing news outlet MSNBC as he prepares to move into the White House with Donald Trump .

Elon Musk (r.) has been considering buying the left-wing news outlet MSNBC after Donald Trump's (l.) son suggested it would be the "funniest idea ever." © Collage: BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Friday, Trump's eldest son Don Jr. shared a link to a news story on X regarding MSNBC's parent company Comcast putting the outlet up for sale, which will inevitably result in massive layoffs.

Don Jr. tagged Musk in the post, writing, "I have the funniest idea ever!!!!" – seeming to suggest the richest man in the world should buy the outlet.

Musk responded by cheekily asking, "How much does it cost?"

The Tesla mogul added that "the most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely."

He has continued to share memes related to the idea through Sunday, with one suggesting that he should buy the platform and hire conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to work as an anchor.

Back in 2022, Musk bought Twitter and has since been using the platform to push far-right ideologies and conspiracy theories.