Suspect in Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery says he will take full responsibility as trial begins

Paris, France - One of the suspects in Kim Kardashian 's Paris jewelry heist plans to take responsibility for his role as the trial begins this week.

According to The Associated Press, Yunice Abbas will confess to his role in the 2016 robbery.

The 71-year-old told the outlet, "I will apologize. I mean it sincerely."

The 10 suspects, nicknamed the "grandpa robbers," face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with a break-in at the reality star's suite at the Hôtel de Pourtalès.

The robbers reportedly sported ski masks and clothes with police markings as they tied up the multi-hyphenate mogul and made off with items worth $6 million, including Kim's engagement ring from Kanye West.