Elon Musk feuds with Asmongold after humiliating gaming performance

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk 's self-proclaimed status as a top-class gamer took a thrashing on Friday as gamers mercilessly mocked the far-right billionaire following a disastrous performance in a livestream.

Streamer Asmongold and Elon Musk entered into a spat on X after the far-right billionaire embarrassed himself playing Path of Exile 2. © Collage: Screenshot/Youtube/Asmongold TV & REUTERS

The uproar left the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX battling the humiliating accusation that he was faking it as a skilled gamer.

It erupted after Musk streamed himself last week playing Path of Exile 2, boasting of having one of the highest-ranked characters and inviting scrutiny from seasoned gamers.

Many noted that Musk made rookie mistakes and was unfamiliar with basic game mechanics that he should have been familiar with, given the advanced level of his avatar in the game.

Suspicions swirled that the world's richest man had hired help, inviting brutal comments that demolished his elite gamer persona.

"This sounds like a middle-schooler giving a book report on a book they've never read," said one comment under a YouTube video of Musk's gameplay.

Twitch streamer Asmongold took the criticism a step further, challenging Musk to prove that he had reached that level himself.

The rebuke did not go down well.

The billionaire unfollowed Asmongold on X briefly took away his blue checkmark, before leaking DMs suggesting that the ultra-popular influencer was not acting on his own behalf.

"Asmon behaves like a maverick 'independent,'" Musk wrote in a post. "But in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man."

The post was promptly hit with a Community Note which noted that Asmongold does not have "bosses."