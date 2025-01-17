Elon Musk feuds with Asmongold after streamer calls him out for faking his gaming skills

Palm Beach, Florida - Elon Musk , the world's richest man, has been feuding with a video game streamer who called him out for being a poser.

Elon Musk (r.) has been feuding with video game streamer Asmongold after the influencer claimed he has been cheating in Path of Exile 2. © Collage: Screenshot / YouTube / Asmongold TV & Alain JOCARD / AFP

The billionaire has long claimed to be an avid fan of video games, hailing such major titles as Cyberpunk 2077 and Diablo IV.

His latest obsession has been the game Path of Exile 2 (PoE2), a dungeon-crawling, role-playing game similar to Diablo, in which players slay monsters, collect loot, and grow stronger by gaining levels.

He recently made it to level 97 on hardcore – a mode in which character deaths are permanent – a major achievement that would take countless hours of playing and perfecting the game's mechanics.

But after he played a bit in a recent live stream, PoE2 fans have been speculating that he had no idea what he was doing, as he made tons of mistakes that only amateur players would.

Others have also speculated that Musk has been cheating by paying someone to play the game for him, as many are skeptical that he would have the time necessary to achieve such a feat in the game, especially as he prepares to join President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

One of his most notable critics was Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt – one of the internet's most popular gamers – who posted a video calling out Musk and arguing that if the claims are correct, the move "makes him look like an insecure a**hole."