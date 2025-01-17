Elon Musk feuds with Asmongold after streamer calls him out for faking his gaming skills
Palm Beach, Florida - Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has been feuding with a video game streamer who called him out for being a poser.
The billionaire has long claimed to be an avid fan of video games, hailing such major titles as Cyberpunk 2077 and Diablo IV.
His latest obsession has been the game Path of Exile 2 (PoE2), a dungeon-crawling, role-playing game similar to Diablo, in which players slay monsters, collect loot, and grow stronger by gaining levels.
He recently made it to level 97 on hardcore – a mode in which character deaths are permanent – a major achievement that would take countless hours of playing and perfecting the game's mechanics.
But after he played a bit in a recent live stream, PoE2 fans have been speculating that he had no idea what he was doing, as he made tons of mistakes that only amateur players would.
Others have also speculated that Musk has been cheating by paying someone to play the game for him, as many are skeptical that he would have the time necessary to achieve such a feat in the game, especially as he prepares to join President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
One of his most notable critics was Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt – one of the internet's most popular gamers – who posted a video calling out Musk and arguing that if the claims are correct, the move "makes him look like an insecure a**hole."
The Elon Musk and Asmongold feud rages on
When Musk bought Twitter back in April 2022, which he later renamed X, he vowed to make it a completely free speech platform, but he's since made a habit of banning and demoting accounts that criticize him or share content that he doesn't agree with.
Musk was clearly not entertained by Asmongold's take, as he unfollowed the streamer on X and removed his blue checkmark.
Asmongold found out that Musk unfollowed him during a livestream and defended himself by arguing that "it was so obvious" and that "everyone was talking about it."
He then went on to seemingly defend Musk, arguing that "people hate him for the dumbest f**king reasons."
Musk went on to leak private messages between him and Asmongold, in which the influencer shared details about how he manages his YouTube channel and live streams.
The billionaire also shared a post defending his gaming skills and declared that while Asmongold may be "good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is not good at video games."
Musk's post calling Asmongold a bad gamer was hit with a community note, which listed several of Asmongold's biggest gaming accomplishments, while noting that Musk has been "proven to fake his achievement in PoE2."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / YouTube / Asmongold TV & Alain JOCARD / AFP