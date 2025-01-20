Elon Musk sparks firestorm with gesture similar to Nazi salute at Trump inauguration

Washington DC - Tech billionaire Elon Musk caused controversy at the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday with a gesture that appeared similar to a Nazi salute.

Musk, one of Trump's closest advisers, was among the speakers on stage before Trump's arrival at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

Musk thanked supporters, then placed his right hand on his heart and quickly extended it upwards.

"My heart goes out to you," Musk said, before repeating the gesture.

Users on Musk's online platform X noted that the gesture resembled a Nazi salute.

CNN replayed the footage multiple times during its program, with a presenter stating viewers were smart enough to form their own opinion on the matter.

Initially, Musk did not provide an explanation for the action.

However, he shared footage of his remarks, and the gesture, via X.

Ahead of Trump's swearing-in, Musk enthused about the "Return of the King," sharing a screenshot of Trump's once-banned Twitter account alongside the official presidential profile.