Did Millie Bobby Brown drop a major hint about her baby girl's name?

The Hamptons, New York - Millie Bobby Brown seemed to drop a major clue about her baby girl's name while out on a stroll with hubby Jake Bongiovi!

Did Millie Bobby Brown (r.) just reveal her baby girl's initials? © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

The doting new parents took their bundle of joy out for a walk in the Hamptons this week, per photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

In the snaps, Millie is seen holding onto a pink phone case that features the initials "RWB" on the bottom, potentially hinting at her daughter's name.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star has taken on Jake's last name in her personal life since the two tied the knot last year, so it's a real possibility that the letters could indeed refer to their little girl.

As for the other two letters, Millie has spoken at length about how important her grandmother, Ruth, has been in her life and even penned a novel inspired by her life. Could she have named her daughter in Ruth's honor?

The Damsel actor announced the arrival of her little one on Thursday in a joint Instagram post with her 23-year-old husband.