Elon Musk adds to pro-Nazi sentiments by suggesting Hitler "didn't murder millions"

Washington DC - As billionaire Elon Musk faces claims of being a Nazi sympathizer, he decided to troll critics on social media by seemingly pitching Holocaust denialism.

In a recent social media post, billionaire Elon Musk (c.) appeared to push Holocaust denialism by suggesting Adolf Hitler didn't kill anyone. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Late Wednesday night, Musk reposted a meme from another account that argued Soviet revolutionary Joseph Stalin, former Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong, and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler "didn't murder millions of people."

"Their public sector workers did,"continued the meme, which has been viewed by over a million of Musk's nearly 220 million followers.

The post comes as Musk has faced countless allegations of pushing antisemitism on his X platform since at least 2023, and he has appeared to lean into such sentiments in recent months.

In January, Musk threw in his support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a political party in Germany that critics have accused of having Neo-Nazi ties.

Later that month, Musk infamously gave what appeared to be a "sieg heil," or Nazi salute, twice during President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Instead of clarifying the gesture and apologizing for the misunderstanding, Musk responded by arguing that critics needed "better dirty tricks" because "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."