Elon Musk had "massive blowup" with Trump advisor during heated exchange

Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right billionaire Elon Musk reportedly got into a seriously tetchy exchange with one of Donald Trump 's closest advisors.

According to Axios, three sources claimed to have witnessed Musk get into it with Boris Epshteyn while dining at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last Wednesday.

In what the sources described as a "massive blowup" and a "huge explosion," the Tesla CEO allegedly accused Epshteyn of leaking private information about Trump's transition team to the media, including potential cabinet picks.

Epshteyn – who has been working closely with Trump since his previous administration – reportedly responded that he had no idea what Musk was talking about.

Talk of the rift comes as Musk and Trump have been growing increasingly close since the Republican's presidential election win, with the billionaire said to be spending nearly every day at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump recently tasked Musk with co-heading the Department of Government Efficiency – a cabinet role created specifically for him, focused on cutting government spending.

But Musk has apparently been inserting himself in other business of the incoming administration – even sitting in on a recent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – which reports say has caused bad blood.