Trump's far-right DC prosecutor goes after Wikipedia with wild "national security" accusations

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's top federal prosecutor in Washington has accused Wikipedia of allowing "information manipulation" and disseminating propaganda, according to a letter seen by AFP on Monday.

Wikipedia's non-profit status may be under threat as the Trump administration steps up its attacks on the website. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The allegations by Edward Martin, which echoed years of far-right criticism directed at the online encyclopedia, threaten to jeopardize Wikipedia's tax-exempt status.

"Wikipedia is permitting information manipulation on its platform, including the rewriting of key, historical events and biographical information of current and previous American leaders, as well as other matters implicating the national security and the interests of the United States," Martin wrote in the letter to Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that runs the platform.

"Masking propaganda that influences public opinion under the guise of providing informational material is antithetical to Wikimedia's 'educational' mission."

The four-page letter, sent last week, demanded responses by May 15 to a dozen questions about the Wikimedia Foundation's operations.

Among them were requests for detailed information about its editorial practices to ensure transparency and accountability, trust and safety measures, and steps taken to prevent foreign influence operations.

The Wikimedia Foundation did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

"Hey Wikipedia: you can run but you can't hide!" Martin wrote on the platform X over the weekend, without mentioning the letter.