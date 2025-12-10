Elon Musk makes stunning admission about his work with Trump and DOGE
Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk reminisced about his work as head of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency and admitted he probably wouldn't do it again.
In a recent interview with Katie Miller – the wife of top Trump advisor Stephen Miller – Musk discussed a number of different topics, such as the advancements of AI and his contentious thoughts on immigration.
But when pressed about his time with DOGE, Musk confessed that he thought the project was only "a little" and "somewhat successful."
His work, which included cutting funds from a number of popular social programs and federal agencies, sparked protests across the country, and even led to a rash of Tesla cars being destroyed or vandalized.
At the time, Musk was proudly donning MAGA hats, waving around chainsaws, shamelessly defending his most controversial moves, and making a public spectacle of his work. But he now says he would have done things differently.
"Instead of doing DOGE, I would have... worked at my companies, essentially, and they wouldn't have been burning the cars," Musk went on to say.
Nonetheless, Musk appears to still believe in the general ethos of DOGE, which he said sought to make government do "the least" as "possible." He also laughed about how DOGE was "a made-up name... based on internet suggestions."
Elon Musk continues to push MAGA ideals
During his time working with the Trump administration, Musk also served as one of the president's closest friends and advisors. But as Musk's time as a temporary employee came to an end, the two got into a messy public feud over disagreements on a spending bill, which resulted in them refusing to speak to each other.
Despite the distance between them, Musk says he still believes a lot of the same things Trump does.
At one point, Musk claimed that Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was "literally voted into power, voted into Congress by, you know, a large group of people from Somalia who are in Minnesota."
Musk similarly suggested that recently elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was voted in "by a majority of people who are not born in America."
He also described the Democratic state of California as a "a big-time situation," and said, "we just don't want to turn into a communist hellhole, basically."
