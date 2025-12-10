Elon Musk makes stunning admission about his work with Trump and DOGE

Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk reminisced about his work as head of President Donald Trump 's Department of Government Efficiency and admitted he probably wouldn't do it again.

In a recent interview, Elon Musk admitted that he thinks his work as head of DOGE was only "somewhat" successful and said he wouldn't do it again. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a recent interview with Katie Miller – the wife of top Trump advisor Stephen Miller – Musk discussed a number of different topics, such as the advancements of AI and his contentious thoughts on immigration.

But when pressed about his time with DOGE, Musk confessed that he thought the project was only "a little" and "somewhat successful."

His work, which included cutting funds from a number of popular social programs and federal agencies, sparked protests across the country, and even led to a rash of Tesla cars being destroyed or vandalized.

At the time, Musk was proudly donning MAGA hats, waving around chainsaws, shamelessly defending his most controversial moves, and making a public spectacle of his work. But he now says he would have done things differently.

"Instead of doing DOGE, I would have... worked at my companies, essentially, and they wouldn't have been burning the cars," Musk went on to say.

Nonetheless, Musk appears to still believe in the general ethos of DOGE, which he said sought to make government do "the least" as "possible." He also laughed about how DOGE was "a made-up name... based on internet suggestions."