Musk attacks daughter with shocking anti-trans tirade in response to Newsom's trolling

By Evan Williams

Sacramento, California - Far-right billionaire Elon Musk attacked his own daughter in an unhinged and anti-trans tirade on social media after California Governor Gavin Newsom touched a nerve.

Musk got into a scrap with Newsom after a clip showing the California governor offering tepid support for trans people went viral.

"I want to see trans kids," Newsom tells columnist Ezra Klein in the clip. "I have a trans god son. There's no governor that's done more pro trans legislation than I have."

Newsom's Press Office then took aim at Musk, reposting the video and writing: "Correct. We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."

The comment clearly hit a nerve in Musk, who immediately launched into an anti-trans rant on X, attacking his own daughter Vivian Wilson and blaming Newsom for his daughter's transition.

Musk has repeatedly dead-named Wilson, raging: "I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children."

"I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much," he added.

The Tesla CEO has previously suggested that Wilson is effectively dead to him.

Prior to Musk's tirade, Wilson made a dig at Musk on Threads, saying that "If you're gonna talk [s***] about me, then do it directly... My bandwidth for cowardly men grows thinner with each passing day."

