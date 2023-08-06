Elon Musk promises legal aid for those who get in trouble over posts on X

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk on Saturday said his social media company X would provide financial legal aid to users who face blowback from their bosses over posts on the platform.

X owner Elon Musk says his company will fund the legal bills of users "unfairly treated" by employers over their social media activity. © JOEL SAGET / AFP

Users, including many celebrities and others in the public eye, have occasionally found themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.



"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," he wrote on the site.

"No limit. Please let us know."

Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money.

Since the tycoon bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its loose approach to blocking hate speech and abuse, as well as the return of previously banned far-right accounts.

According to nonprofit organization the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has flourished on the platform since Musk's takeover.