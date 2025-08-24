Britney Spears turns heads with nearly nude Instagram post!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears sparked a frenzy on social media this weekend when she posted a nearly nude photo on Instagram!

Britney Spears recently dropped a nearly nude photo on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy! © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

On Saturday, the Toxic hitmaker shared a striking photo on Instagram, posing with her back to the camera.

She wore only thigh-high black boots – with a rose emoji covering her bare bottom – as she held her hands raised in the air and her wavy blonde hair cascaded down her back.

She also shared another post on Sunday featuring a drawing of a red rose.

According to Us Weekly, Britney restricted comments on the post, but fans quickly took to other platforms, including X, to share their candid reactions.

One wrote, "her body is tea," while another added, "Britney loves to be nakey these days."

However, not all fans were supportive.

Some expressed concern, with one writing, "Please stop," and another suggesting, "This is bad luck or humiliation ritual."

The post comes amid ongoing public curiosity about the 43-year-old artist's well-being, with fans speculating about her recent videos and online appearances.