Elon Musk's SpaceX megarocket faces crucial flight test after alarming failures

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk 's SpaceX is gearing up for the next test of its Starship megarocket on Sunday, after a string of recent failures that has prompted some observers to question its viability.

SpaceX's Starship will conduct its tenth flight test on Sunday. © REUTERS

The world's most powerful launch vehicle is set to lift off from the company's Starbase in southern Texas at 6:30 PM CT for its tenth flight.

The mission aims to put the upper stage through a series of trials as it flies halfway around the world before splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Unlike in recent attempts, SpaceX will not try to catch the booster stage with the launch tower's giant "chopstick" arms.

Starship is central to Musk's ambition of colonizing Mars, while NASA is counting on a modified version to serve as the Artemis lunar lander for returning Americans to the Moon.

But all three test flights so far in 2025 have ended in the upper stage exploding – twice in fiery cascades over Caribbean islands and once after reaching space. In June, another upper stage exploded on the ground during a "static fire" test.

SpaceX's "fail fast, learn fast" ethos has long been credited with its remarkable track record, giving it a commanding global lead in launches thanks to its Falcon rocket family.

But the Starship setbacks have raised doubts over whether the company can repeat that success with the biggest and most powerful rocket in history.