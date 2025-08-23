Tom Hiddleston reacts as ex Taylor Swift is brought up in awkward interview

London, UK - Tom Hiddleston found himself caught off guard in a recent interview when the host gave him an awkward reminder of his short-lived romance with singer Taylor Swift .

Tom Hiddleston (l.) appeared a bit flustered when his ex, Taylor Swift, was brought up in a new interview. © Collage: Robyn Beck / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 44-year-old actor made an appearance on the UK's radio show Heart with his The Life of Chuck co-star Karen Gillan, where the host asked the pair about how they spent their nights off.

Tom fessed up to indulging in some sports highlight reels, saying, "There's all these sports journalists who write really beautifully about sport, and I love reading everything. It's kind of nerdy."

The host, Devin Griffin, then interjected to remark on Taylor's recently confessed love of sourdough – seemingly not recalling that Tom dated the 35-year-old pop star back in 2016.

"We did just find out that Taylor Swift is a big fan of a sourdough recipe blog. Very, very specific," Devin said, to which the Marvel star raised his eyebrows.

Tom's co-star then took over to bring up the theories about Taylor's sourdough comments, as some Swifties believe them to be an Easter egg about her potentially performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Tom didn't seem too fazed by the discussion of his ex, though, as he replied to Karen, "You've got a deep knowledge of the NFL."

While the Loki actor's whirlwind romance dominated the headlines during the summer of 2016, it fizzled out after just four months, and Tom has only been complimentary when directly addressing the relationship in the years since.