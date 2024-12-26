Elon Musk seemingly reveals the source of his dramatic weight loss: "Ozempic Santa"

Washington DC - The world's richest man, Elon Musk , recently revealed the prescription drug he has been using to help him lose weight.

In a social media post shared on Christmas Day, billionaire Elon Musk revealed that he has been using the prescription drug Mounjaro to lose weight. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@ElonMusk & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the billionaire shared a photo of himself on X donning a Santa Claus outfit, and drew attention to his slimmed figure with the caption, "Ozempic Santa."

"Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic," Musk joked in a follow-up post, referencing a 2023 horror comedy movie about a bear that goes on a drug-induced murder rampage.

"Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it," he added.

According to a website for the drug, Mounjaro is "an injectable prescription medicine that is used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus."

Similarly to Ozempic, it has gained rapid popularity in recent years as many use it to help them lose weight, although neither is officially classified as a weight loss drug.

Back in July 2022, the media shared photos of a shirtless Musk while he was vacationing in Greece. The photos spawned heavy criticisms of Musk's body on social media, where users created countless memes poking fun at the billionaire.

Musk's father, Errol Musk, publicly criticized his son for "eating badly" and suggested he take diet pills to lose weight.