Elon Musk slammed by senior minister for intervening in UK politics: "Clearly misinformed"
London, UK - A senior UK government minister on Friday criticized Elon Musk's latest intervention in British politics as "misjudged and certainly misinformed".
Tech billionaire Musk a day earlier accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to bring "rape gangs" to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.
In a string of posts on his X platform, Musk also suggested that safeguarding minister Jess Phillips "deserves to be in prison" for refusing a request for a national public inquiry into a child sexual exploitation scandal in the northern English city of Oldham.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting told ITV News television that Musk's comments were wide of the mark and the government took child sexual exploitation "incredibly seriously".
"Some of the criticisms that Elon Musk has made, I think are misjudged and certainly misinformed, but we're willing to work with Elon Musk, who I think has got a big role to play with his social media platform to help us and other countries to tackle this serious issue," he said.
"So if he wants to work with us and roll his sleeves up, we'd welcome that," he added.
The widespread abuse of girls, which emerged more than a decade ago in a number of English towns and cities, including Rochdale, Rotherham, and Oldham, has long stirred controversy.
A series of court cases eventually led to the conviction of dozens of men, mostly of South Asian Muslim origin. The victims were vulnerable, mostly white, girls.
Subsequent official reports into how police and social workers failed to halt the abuse found that officials, in some cases, turned a blind eye to avoid appearing racist.
The scandals have been seized upon by far-right figures, in particular Tommy Robinson, one of Britain's best-known far-right agitators.
Musk calls for release of far-right UK agitator Tommy Robinson
In one of his X posts on Thursday, Musk claimed the jailed Robinson was in prison "for telling the truth" and that "he should be freed".
Accused of helping fuel last summer's anti-immigration riots, Robinson was imprisoned in October after he admitted committing contempt of court over a long-running libel case involving a Syrian refugee.
However, Musk's messages on Thursday focused on Robinson's long-time highlighting of the historical scandals involving pedophile grooming gangs in some English cities.
Sharing various other accounts' claims around the decades-spanning child sex crimes, Musk noted that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decides whether to charge suspects.
"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013," he posted.
Starmer was the head of the CPS in that period, but none of the probes into the scandals singled him out for blame or found that he tried to block prosecutions due to concerns over Islamophobia.
