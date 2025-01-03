Elon Musk slammed by senior minister for intervening in UK politics: "Clearly misinformed"

London, UK - A senior UK government minister on Friday criticized Elon Musk 's latest intervention in British politics as "misjudged and certainly misinformed".

Wes Streeting, a senior UK government minister, slammed Elon Musk (r.) for intervening in British politics. © Collage: Oli SCARFF / AFP & ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

Tech billionaire Musk a day earlier accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to bring "rape gangs" to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.

In a string of posts on his X platform, Musk also suggested that safeguarding minister Jess Phillips "deserves to be in prison" for refusing a request for a national public inquiry into a child sexual exploitation scandal in the northern English city of Oldham.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told ITV News television that Musk's comments were wide of the mark and the government took child sexual exploitation "incredibly seriously".

"Some of the criticisms that Elon Musk has made, I think are misjudged and certainly misinformed, but we're willing to work with Elon Musk, who I think has got a big role to play with his social media platform to help us and other countries to tackle this serious issue," he said.

"So if he wants to work with us and roll his sleeves up, we'd welcome that," he added.

The widespread abuse of girls, which emerged more than a decade ago in a number of English towns and cities, including Rochdale, Rotherham, and Oldham, has long stirred controversy.

A series of court cases eventually led to the conviction of dozens of men, mostly of South Asian Muslim origin. The victims were vulnerable, mostly white, girls.

Subsequent official reports into how police and social workers failed to halt the abuse found that officials, in some cases, turned a blind eye to avoid appearing racist.

The scandals have been seized upon by far-right figures, in particular Tommy Robinson, one of Britain's best-known far-right agitators.