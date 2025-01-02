Elon Musk demands prison release of UK far-right leader Tommy Robinson
Washington DC - Elon Musk has demanded the release of Tommy Robinson, a far-right agitator from the UK who is serving a lengthy prison sentence.
In a series of recent posts on X, Musk accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute child grooming gangs while serving as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and called for Jess Phillips, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, to be thrown in jail.
"In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's approval for the police to charge suspects," Musk wrote.
"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013."
Musk went on to note that Starmer is Phillips' boss and claimed, without evidence, that she is "refusing to investigate" the gangs because "it would obviously lead" to Starmer being blamed.
After another user shared a post arguing Phillips "excused masked Islamist thugs," Musk replied that Phillips "deserves to be in prison."
According to the AFP, Robinson is a far-right influencer, well known for his anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant views. He was sent to prison in October after he admitted to committing contempt of court over a long-running libel case involving a Syrian refugee.
But Musk has hailed Robinson as a hero over his highlighting of historical scandals involving pedophile grooming gangs in northern English cities, which resulted in the convictions of dozens of men, mostly of South Asian Muslim origin.
Elon Musk's growing political influence raises alarm across the globe
Musk's comments come as he prepares to join the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who tapped him to be an advisor and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The billionaire donated millions to help Trump's re-election campaign and has been by the incoming president's side since his victory.
Their closeness has raised concerns among critics, who argue that Musk has bought his way into American politics, and their relationship presents a clear – and dangerous – conflict of interest.
Musk is now facing similar criticisms in other countries. In the UK, rumors have been circulating that he is considering donating more than $100 million to the Reform UK party.
He also faced backlash after he recently came out in support of the German anti-migration party Alternative für Deutschland, which has been heavily criticized for having Neo-Nazi ties.
Cover photo: Collage: Ben STANSALL / AFP & Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP