Elon Musk demands prison release of UK far-right leader Tommy Robinson

Washington DC - Elon Musk has demanded the release of Tommy Robinson, a far-right agitator from the UK who is serving a lengthy prison sentence.

Elon Musk (r.) is facing heavy criticism after he demanded the release of far-right leader Tommy Robinson, who is serving 18-months in prison in the UK. © Collage: Ben STANSALL / AFP & Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a series of recent posts on X, Musk accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute child grooming gangs while serving as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and called for Jess Phillips, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, to be thrown in jail.

"In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's approval for the police to charge suspects," Musk wrote.

"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013."

Musk went on to note that Starmer is Phillips' boss and claimed, without evidence, that she is "refusing to investigate" the gangs because "it would obviously lead" to Starmer being blamed.

After another user shared a post arguing Phillips "excused masked Islamist thugs," Musk replied that Phillips "deserves to be in prison."

According to the AFP, Robinson is a far-right influencer, well known for his anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant views. He was sent to prison in October after he admitted to committing contempt of court over a long-running libel case involving a Syrian refugee.

But Musk has hailed Robinson as a hero over his highlighting of historical scandals involving pedophile grooming gangs in northern English cities, which resulted in the convictions of dozens of men, mostly of South Asian Muslim origin.