Elon Musk threatens to sue Apple for allegedly favoring Grok's competitors

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk has revealed that his company xAI may soon take legal action against Apple for allegedly favoring his competitors in its App Store.

In a recent series of social media posts, Elon Musk threatened to sue Apple for not ranking his AI model Grok higher on top lists in its App Store. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post on Monday evening, Musk accused Apple of "behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation."

"xAI will take immediate legal action," he added.

According to CNN, Grok, xAI's artificial intelligence model, is currently #6 in the App Store's "Top Free Apps" list, while ChatGPT, OpenAI's model, sits at #1.

In another post the billionaire currently has pinned to the top of his profile, Musk lamented that the App Store refuses to put Grok in its "Must Have" section despite it being "#5 among all apps," and accused the store of "playing politics."

Musk's remarks come after Apple teamed up with OpenAI back in June to integrate ChatGPT into the company's devices, particularly iPhones.

In response, Musk described the move as "an unacceptable security violation," and threatened to ban Apple devices at his companies.