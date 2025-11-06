Elon Musk used xAI employees' biometric data to train his "sexy" chatbot, report reveals

Bastrop, Texas - A recent report claims billionaire Elon Musk used employees' biometric data to help him train his pornographic AI chatbot.

A recent report claims Elon Musk forced his xAI employees to submit biometric data to help train his pornographic chatbot called Ani. © Collage: Screenshot / xAI & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Wall Street Journal, xAI staff lawyer Lily Lim instructed employees during a meeting in April to submit the data, which would be used to help train the company's AI chatbots – particularly the popular NSFW anime girl named Ani – to "act and appear like human beings."

These employees were then dubbed "AI Tutors," and signed a release form that granted xAI "a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, sub-licensable, royalty-free license" to use, reproduce, and distribute their faces and voices, as part of the confidential program, which they code-named "Project Skippy."

When some employees expressed concerns about the project, they were reportedly told they were not allowed to opt out as it was "a job requirement to advance xAI's mission."

xAI launched the companions, along with a chatbot designed for kids called Baby Grok, back in July.

The new features came out as Grok was facing widespread backlash after the AI bot was found to be pushing misinformation about a "white genocide" taking place in South Africa and sowing doubts about the Holocaust.