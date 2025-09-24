Elon Musk's father Errol accused of sexual abuse by several of his children
London, UK - Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk, has reportedly faced numerous allegations of sexual abuse from members of their family.
According to a report published by The New York Times on Tuesday, reviews of court records, personal letters, emails, and interviews with family members revealed that Errol has been accused of sexually abusing five of his nine children and stepchildren.
The earliest accusation came in 1993, when his four-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout told relatives he had touched her. Ten years later, she allegedly caught him sniffing her dirty panties.
Errol went on to marry and have children with Bezuidenhout after leaving her mother in 2018.
In 2023, family members and a social worker were forced to step in after Errol's five-year-old son claimed his father groped his buttocks.
Family members also allege that Errol has been accused of abusing two of his daughters, as well as a stepson.
Court documents reveal that police opened three investigations into allegations against Errol, but he never faced charges. While two of the cases were closed, it's unclear what happened to the third.
In response, Errol completely dismissed the reporting, claiming family members were "putting the children up to say false things" in an effort to get money from his son.
Is Elon Musk close with his father Errol?
Elon, who was recently dethroned as the richest man in the world, rarely mentions his father publicly, though Errol has criticized the Tesla CEO on multiple occasions, once saying he was not proud of his son's success during an interview in 2022.
Nonetheless, in his statement to the Times about the allegations, Errol insisted he and his son "are very close."
During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, Elon discussed how he went to live with his father when he was 10 years old, but said he later realized the move "was not a good idea" as his father possessed the ability to craft a "carefully thought-out plan of evil."
Elon went on to say, without sharing any specifics, that his father had done "almost every evil thing you could possibly think of."
Cover photo: Collage: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA & SAUL LOEB / AFP