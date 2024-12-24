Elon Musk's SpaceX employees file petition to incorporate small Texas community into official town

Boca Chica, Texas - Deep in the heart of southern Texas, SpaceX employees living in a small community built by the company and its owner Elon Musk have filed a petition to officially become an incorporated town.

According to a new report from The New York Times, Musk has been expanding the company in Texas in recent years, building various factories, warehouses, and manufacturing plants.

In Boca Chica, the company has created a roughly 1.5 square mile sized home base, where around 500 employees, 219 primary residents, and over 100 children reside in refurbished company-owned homes and temporary housing.

The community has everything from a restaurant and schools to medical facilities and a launch pad where the company fires off its rockets.

In the past month, employees gathered signatures and filed a petition to hold an official election for leadership, as they are attempting to incorporate the community into a town called Starbase.

A woman living in the community, whose husband works for SpaceX, told the Times that she's hopeful the petition passes, as she believes their community is "a model of what new cities should be."

She continued, saying, "If all goes through with this petition, my baby might be the first child born in this city. It would be pretty epic!"