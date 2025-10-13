Musk urges Trump to send military to San Francisco: "Drug zombie apocalypse"
Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk recently voiced his support for calls to have President Donald Trump send military troops to combat crime in San Francisco.
On Sunday, Musk, who used to be a Bay Area resident himself, shared an X post that included a screenshot of a news story about Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calling for National Guard troops to be deployed in San Francisco.
Musk appeared to endorse the call, writing, "SF downtown is a drug zombie apocalypse."
A few hours later, Musk responded to an X user who argued that deployment isn't needed, and that stricter judges would remedy the problem.
"To the [non-governmental organizations] funded by the Benioff tax, the drug dealers are a feature, not a bug," Musk said in reply.
"The NGOs get paid close to a million dollars for each drug zombie they 'manage.' Their incentive is therefore massive to keep the narcotics dealers operating, otherwise their herd of drug zombies will leave.
"You may have noticed how easily the drug zombies were removed from SF when President Xi came to town," he added.
"Doesn't it seem odd that there were literally zero drug zombies in SF when he visited? Zero."
Musk chimes in as Trump wages war on Democrat-run cities
When Trump re-entered the White House for his second term in January, he appointed Musk as one of his closest advisors and head of the new Department of Government Efficiency.
But after Musk left the temporary role, the two had a very messy and public falling out, and they haven't fully recovered their friendship.
The billionaire's recent remarks come as Trump has been sending troops to several Democrat-run cities across the US – including Washington DC, Chicago, and Portland – to fight allegedly rising crime rates.
According to CBS News, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie recently dismissed the idea that troops should be sent to the Bay Area, arguing that crime is down "30% citywide."
Mayor Lurie also praised the "incredible job" of the city's police department, adding, "Local law enforcement knows how to police here in San Francisco."
Cover photo: Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM & KEVIN LAMARQUE / AFP