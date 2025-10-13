Musk urges Trump to send military to San Francisco: "Drug zombie apocalypse"

Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk recently voiced his support for calls to have President Donald Trump send military troops to combat crime in San Francisco.

In a recent series of social media posts, Elon Musk (r.) expressed support for calls for President Donald Trump to send National Guard troops to San Francisco. © Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM & KEVIN LAMARQUE / AFP

On Sunday, Musk, who used to be a Bay Area resident himself, shared an X post that included a screenshot of a news story about Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calling for National Guard troops to be deployed in San Francisco.

Musk appeared to endorse the call, writing, "SF downtown is a drug zombie apocalypse."

A few hours later, Musk responded to an X user who argued that deployment isn't needed, and that stricter judges would remedy the problem.

"To the [non-governmental organizations] funded by the Benioff tax, the drug dealers are a feature, not a bug," Musk said in reply.

"The NGOs get paid close to a million dollars for each drug zombie they 'manage.' Their incentive is therefore massive to keep the narcotics dealers operating, otherwise their herd of drug zombies will leave.

"You may have noticed how easily the drug zombies were removed from SF when President Xi came to town," he added.

"Doesn't it seem odd that there were literally zero drug zombies in SF when he visited? Zero."