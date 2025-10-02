Anti-Defamation League caves to Elon Musk over "glossary of extremism"
New York, New York - The Anti-Defamation League recently decided to get rid of its "glossary of extremism" after Elon Musk slammed it for labeling right-wing groups he supports as hate groups.
In an X post shared Tuesday, the ADL announced it has decided to "retire" the glossary, deleting its publicly shared research on various groups and ideologies connected to racist, antisemitic, and hateful ideals.
The ADL claimed the resource had "outdated" entries that are being "intentionally misrepresented and misused," and said they are exploring "new strategies and creative approaches to deliver our data and present our research more effectively."
While the announcement did not mention Musk explicitly, the ADL's decision came only a few days after the billionaire and other MAGA conservatives publicly slammed the group after it was discovered the glossary included entries on "Christian Identity" and late far-right activist Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA, describing both as extremist hate groups.
Musk has attacked the ADL on several occasions, repeatedly threatening to sue the group over its reporting on rampant antisemitism on X, while the group's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, has repeatedly gone out of his way to praise and defend the Tesla CEO.
After critics accused Musk of giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute during President Donald Trump's inauguration in January, Greenblatt and the ADL defended him, describing it instead as an "awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm."
