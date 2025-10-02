Anti-Defamation League caves to Elon Musk over "glossary of extremism"

New York, New York - The Anti-Defamation League recently decided to get rid of its "glossary of extremism" after Elon Musk slammed it for labeling right-wing groups he supports as hate groups.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League deleted its "glossary of extremism" after Elon Musk (l.) publicly criticized the resource for supposedly spreading hate. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared Tuesday, the ADL announced it has decided to "retire" the glossary, deleting its publicly shared research on various groups and ideologies connected to racist, antisemitic, and hateful ideals.

The ADL claimed the resource had "outdated" entries that are being "intentionally misrepresented and misused," and said they are exploring "new strategies and creative approaches to deliver our data and present our research more effectively."

While the announcement did not mention Musk explicitly, the ADL's decision came only a few days after the billionaire and other MAGA conservatives publicly slammed the group after it was discovered the glossary included entries on "Christian Identity" and late far-right activist Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA, describing both as extremist hate groups.

Musk has attacked the ADL on several occasions, repeatedly threatening to sue the group over its reporting on rampant antisemitism on X, while the group's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, has repeatedly gone out of his way to praise and defend the Tesla CEO.