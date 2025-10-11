Blake Lively's salary offer for It Ends With Us got leaked – will it change things in Justin Baldoni legal battle?

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively's proposed contract for It Ends With Us has been revealed amid her contentious battle with her co- star Justin Baldoni!

Blake Lively (l.) stood to make a pretty penny in the proposed contract for It Ends With Us that was released amid her Justin Baldoni (r.) war. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Per US Weekly, the Gossip Girl alum's unsigned deal was unsealed and filed in the Southern District of New York on October 9 as part of her heated legal war with Baldoni.

The docs purport that Lively stood to receive several bonuses if her role as Lily Bloom in the romance-drama won any major awards.

Reportedly, the Age of Adeline star would have been paid $100,000 for an Oscar nod and $200,000 for a win, to be capped at $200,000 total.

For a Golden Globe nom, Lively stood to earn $75,000 and $100,000 for a win.

Meanwhile, for the SAG Awards, the actor's pay cut was $50,000 for a nomination plus $75,000 for a win.