Blake Lively's salary offer for It Ends With Us got leaked – will it change things in Justin Baldoni legal battle?
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively's proposed contract for It Ends With Us has been revealed amid her contentious battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni!
Per US Weekly, the Gossip Girl alum's unsigned deal was unsealed and filed in the Southern District of New York on October 9 as part of her heated legal war with Baldoni.
The docs purport that Lively stood to receive several bonuses if her role as Lily Bloom in the romance-drama won any major awards.
Reportedly, the Age of Adeline star would have been paid $100,000 for an Oscar nod and $200,000 for a win, to be capped at $200,000 total.
For a Golden Globe nom, Lively stood to earn $75,000 and $100,000 for a win.
Meanwhile, for the SAG Awards, the actor's pay cut was $50,000 for a nomination plus $75,000 for a win.
What does Blake Lively's original deal mean for Justin Baldoni war?
The draft also detailed that Lively would've been paid $250,000 each time the film hit any major box office milestones. It also included luxurious on-site amenities, including a personal driver and transport in a private jet for the 38-year-old and the four kids she shares with Ryan Reynolds.
But the most crucial part of the doc was an addendum that would prohibit the Another Simple Favor star and the film's producers from pursuing matters related to the film in open court.
Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliatory remarks in December 2024, which the Jane the Virgin star has denied. Baldoni, in turn, hit Lively and Reynolds with a $400 million defamation countersuit that was recently tossed by a judge.
The co-stars are set to go to trial in March 2026.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media