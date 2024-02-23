Small black-owned pie shop suffers after Tesla cancels mega order

San Jose, California - A small business owner said her California pie shop was significantly hurt when Elon Musk 's car brand Tesla first ordered thousands of pies on short notice and then later canceled the order.

Small business owner Voahangy Rasetarinera (r.) said her California pie shop was significantly hurt when Elon Musk's giant e-car manufacturer Tesla first ordered thousands of pies and then later canceled the order. © Collage: BRANDON BELL/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/The Giving Pies

Voahangy Rasetarinera, the proprietor of the small business known as The Giving Pies, said the cancellation had a significant impact on her finances.



Tesla had reached out to order 2,000 mini pies to be delivered the following Tuesday and Thursday, Rasetarinera told ABC 7 News.

Despite the short notice for delivery, the business owner agreed to double the order after a request from a Tesla representative named Laura.

However, Tesla eventually reneged on the deal, claiming, "It unfortunately sounds like we will be changing plans and will not be needing this order. Thank you so much for your support I appreciate it."

Rasetarinera took to social media to share her disappointment and the consequences for her business.

"To fulfill the order, I had turned down other Black History Month catering inquiries, purchased supplies, and prepared for a demanding production schedule," Rasetarinera wrote.

She also criticized Tesla for prioritizing convenience over accountability and highlighted the challenges faced by small businesses when dealing with large corporations.