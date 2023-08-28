Elton John hospitalized in France after suffering a fall

Nice, France - Sir Elton John was hospitalized in the south of France after falling at his home.

Sir Elton John fell at his home in France and was kept overnight in a hospital "as a precautionary measure." © OLI SCARFF / AFP

The Rocketman superstar was kept overnight and was discharged on Monday.



A statement from his representative said: "We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure."

"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

The 76-year-old singer recently wrapped up his 330-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He announced in 2018 that the show would be his last, and the globetrotting crescendo to his live music career finished at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm in July.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road is one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began, with Billboard reporting that it is the first to have $900 million worth of ticket sales.

John said he has played to more than six million people since it began five years ago.