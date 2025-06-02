Emmy-winning TV star Valerie Mahaffey dies after health battle

Los Angeles, California - Emmy Award-winning actor Valerie Mahaffey, known for her roles in Desperate Housewives and Northern Exposure, has died at the age of 71.

© PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As her family confirmed to Page Six, the TV star passed away on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Her husband, Joseph Kell (65), shared an emotional statement on his wife's death, saying, "I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses."

"She will be missed," he added.

Mahaffey appeared in numerous successful TV productions over the decades.

Millions of viewers knew her as Alma Hodge in Desperate Housewives, as Eve in Northern Exposure, or as dedicated teacher Victoria MacElroy in Young Sheldon, where she starred in 14 episodes between 2017 and 2020.

In 1992, her outstanding talent was recognized with a Primetime Emmy Award – a highlight of her career.

Despite her fame, Mahaffey always kept her private life out of the public eye, including her cancer battle.