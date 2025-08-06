Jennifer Lopez dazzles on Instanbul stop of Up All Night tour amid new love buzz!

Istanbul, Turkey - Jennifer Lopez lit up the stage while performing in Istanbul on Tuesday night. Did you catch those fab 'fits?

Get on the floor! Jennifer Lopez's looks from her Istanbul stop and her Up All Night tour went viral where the singer rocked revealing bodysuits. © IMAGO / Depo Photos

Viral images from the 56-year-old's concert featured the Waiting For Tonight hitmaker tearing up the stage in a silver one-piece.

The revealing low-cut look featured a plunging neckline matching sequin thigh-high boots, while her blonde hair was styled in loose curls.

J.Lo eventually added a dazzling gold jacket with long tasseled sleeves to the ensemble.

Later, the If You Have My Love artist changed into a daring black cut-out body suit, a blue catsuit, and a gold one-piece set.

J.Lo has been having a tough time amid her international musical run as she made headlines for her wardrobe malfunction and raunchy performances.