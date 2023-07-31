Euphoria star Angus Cloud has passed away
Oakland, California - Euphoria star Angus Cloud has tragically died at the age of 25.
The actor, best known for his role as Fezco on the HBO drama, passed away at his family's home in Oakland, California, according to TMZ.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud's family told the outlet on Monday. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
His loved ones revealed that the star had been struggling following the recent death of his father.
"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."
Though the family did not confirm a cause of death, they added that Cloud was "open about his battle with mental health."
"We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Along with his work in Euphoria, Cloud also acted in movies such as The Line and North Hollywood, and he has two movies that will be released posthumously.
This is a developing story.
If you or someone you know need help or is struggling with a mental health crisis or emotional distress, please call the Mental Health Hotline at 1-866-903-3787 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP