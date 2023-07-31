Euphoria star Angus Cloud has passed away

Angus Cloud, known for his starring role as Fezco in HBO's Euphoria, has died at the age of 25. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The actor, best known for his role as Fezco on the HBO drama, passed away at his family's home in Oakland, California, according to TMZ.



"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud's family told the outlet on Monday. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

His loved ones revealed that the star had been struggling following the recent death of his father.

"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

Though the family did not confirm a cause of death, they added that Cloud was "open about his battle with mental health."

"We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Along with his work in Euphoria, Cloud also acted in movies such as The Line and North Hollywood, and he has two movies that will be released posthumously.