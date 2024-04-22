Eva Evans, TikTok star and actor, has tragically passed away

New York, New York - TikToker Eva Evans, who recently made her acting debut with the web comedy series Club Rat, has died at 29 years old.

Eva Evans' sister, Lila Joy, took to Instagram to share the news of her sister's passing on Sunday.

"Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died." Lila said.

While Lila did not disclose the circumstances of Eva's death, she did share how the loss has impacted her: "after 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."

The 29-year-old TikToker recently made her acting and directorial debut with the web series Club Rat, which she also co-wrote. Club Rat was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. The five-episode comedy follows a self-absorbed influencer, played by Evans, who tries to get back into the New York dating scene after a video of her break-up went viral.

On social media, Eva chronicled her real life and shared cultural commentary.