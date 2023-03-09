Fiddler On The Roof star Chaim Topol passes away after battle with illness

Tel Aviv, Israel - Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor best known for starring in the 1971 musical Fiddler On The Roof, has died at the age of 87, Israel's president has said.

Chaim Topol, best known for his portrayal of Tevye in the 1971 musical Fiddler On The Roof, passed away at 87. © IMAGO / Allstar

Topol's death was confirmed in a statement shared on Twitter by President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, in which he paid tribute to "one of the giants of Israeli culture."



Herzog described Topol as "a gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts."

The Oscar-nominated actor was reportedly diagnosed with dementia last year.



Topol's acting career began to gain momentum after he was cast as the titular character in Israeli comedy Sallah Shabati, which earned him the Golden Globe award for most promising male newcomer. He went on to star in a number of films, both in Israel and the US, including the 1975 adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's Galileo and 1980 sci-fi film Flash Gordon.

A second Golden Globe followed in 1971, this time for best actor, for his role of Tevye in the Oscar-nominated Fiddler On The Roof. A 1991 Broadway revival of Fiddler On The Roof also saw him nominated for a Tony Award for best actor.

In addition to acting, Topol also dedicated his time to charitable causes, in particular helping children living with disability and illness.