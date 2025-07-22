Stephen Colbert comes out swinging for Trump after Late Show cancellation: "Gloves are off"

New York, New York - Host Stephen Colbert had an unflinching message for President Donald Trump in his first broadcast since his Late Show was cancelled amid a political firestorm – "the gloves are off."

People protest with a banner reading "Colbert Stays! Trump Must Go!" outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on July 21, 2025. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Colbert, who addressed the cancellation of his show by a broadcaster that has been widely accused of seeking to curry favor with Trump for business reasons, came out swinging – telling Trump to "go f**k yourself."

The Late Show, a storied TV franchise dating back to 1993 when it was hosted by David Letterman, will go off the air in May 2026 following a surprise announcement by CBS last week.

The channel is part of Paramount, which is in the throes of an $8 billion takeover that requires approval by the Trump-controlled Federal Communications Commission. It pulled the plug three days after Colbert skewered CBS for settling a lawsuit with Trump.

He accused it of paying what he termed a "a big fat bribe" of $16 million to the president for what he called "deceptive" editing of an interview with his 2024 election opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump reveled in the firing of one of his most prolific detractors, posting on his Truth Social platform that "I absolutely love that Colbert was fired."

Colbert joked Monday that it had always been his dream starting out as an improv comic in Chicago in the 1980s to have a sitting president celebrate the end of his career.

The host also disputed the logic of CBS who insisted the cancellation was "purely a financial decision." He said that in an anonymous leak over the weekend, CBS had appeared to suggest his show lost $40 million last year.

Colbert joked that he could account for losing $24 million annually – but wasn't to blame for the other $16 million, a reference to CBS News' settlement with Trump.