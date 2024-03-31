Gen V star Chance Perdomo tragically passes away: "We can't quite wrap our heads around this"

Chance Perdomo, star of the Amazon series Gen V, tragically passed away at the age of just 27 in a motorcycle accident, producers of the show said on Saturday.

Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident at the age of just 27. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this," the joint statement published on social media read. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

It continued: "Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

It's not yet clear where or when the accident took place, and attempts by Variety to contact Los Angeles authorities initially went unanswered.

Perdomo, who had dual American and British citizenship, was best known for his role as Andre Anderson in the dark superhero satire Gen V, a spinoff to the hugely successful The Boys.

He also appeared in the all three films of the After romantic drama trilogy, based on the books by author Anna Todd, as well as Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time," the studios behind Gen V said.