George Wendt, beloved star of hit sitcom Cheers, has died

Los Angeles, California - George Wendt, the actor best known for his role as the curmudgeonly Norm Peterson in Cheers, has died, a representative said Tuesday.

Wendt, who was 76, was nominated for six successive Emmy awards for his role as the perennial barfly opposite Ted Danson in one of television's most successful sitcoms ever.

"George's family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home," the family's representative, Melissa Nathan, told AFP.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.

"He will be missed forever."

Wendt was also uncle to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

The heavyset Norm was one of the regulars who sat at the bar in Cheers, swapping banter with postman Cliff (played by John Ratzenberger) and psychiatrist Frasier Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer), among others.

The three had beers served to them by head barman Danson and his younger – and somewhat dimmer – sidekick Woody, played by Woody Harrelson.