Gigi Hadid gets arrested for marijuana possession on island vaca

Cayman Islands - Model Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands last week for possession of marijuana, and has since been released.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid found herself entangled in an unexpected island affair!

According to E! News, during her getaway in the Cayman Islands on July 10, Hadid and her friend were arrested for "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" during a routine private airport security check at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and released on bail shortly after.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her rep told the outlet.

"It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Two days following the arrest, Gigi and her bestie were formally charged and had to pay $1,000 in bail.

In perhaps a nod to the incident, she captioned vaca shots in an Instagram post on Tuesday, "All's well that ends well."