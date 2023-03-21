Gwyneth Paltrow to appear in court over skiing "hit-and-run"

Salt Lake City, Utah - Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to appear in court over claims the Iron Man star seriously injured a man in a "hit-and-run" crash at a ski resort in 2016.

Paltrow is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that Paltrow skied "out of control" and hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, in Utah.



Sanderson claimed that Paltrow collided with him "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."

Opening statements in the jury trial are expected in the case on Tuesday, with proceedings scheduled to last eight days.

Paltrow and members of her family are reportedly also to attend court, and the actor is expected to testify.

Sanderson is seeking damages of $300,000, having had his previous claim for $3.1 million dropped.