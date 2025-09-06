Hailey Bieber sparks bizarre skincare trend – here's why experts say it's dangerous

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber recently sparked some very mixed reactions from fans after posting a viral beauty video. What's all the fuss is about? Read to find out!

Hailey Bieber recently sparked some very mixed reactions from fans after posting a beauty viral video – here's what all the fuss is about! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@haileybieber

In the viral clip, the 28-year-old appeared on camera donning a skincare face mask while she relaxed and ate sushi with chopsticks.

The clip has now been viewed more than 73 million times and sparked a trend of other people wearing similar masks while chomping away at some yummy treats on camera.

While Hailey was celebrated by some users for her relatable cool girl chillness, others expressed concerns and criticism for eating while wearing a face mask.

But why? Apparently, eating with a face mask on can potentially have health implications.

In an interview with The Mirror, spa therapist Maddie Cridge warned of possible ill consequences for the skin.

In her opinion, eating while doing skincare is anything but hygienic.

While eating with a face mask, bacteria from the food could get onto the mask and be trapped by the close contact with the skin. This creates a moist environment that favors the growth of germs and can cause skin impurities or irritation.

"While this trend is clearly grabbing the attention of many social media users, it’s incredibly unhygienic and not something I would recommend," Cridge explains. "There’s a reason food and drink aren’t allowed during spa treatments, and the same applies here, too."