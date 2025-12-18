Kylie Jenner goes wild in pink feather gown for glitzy holiday bash

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's showgirl era has begun with her feathery, holiday gown that she flaunted on Instagram!

Kylie Jenner stunned in a head-turning gown for her Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Kardashians star took holiday fashion to a new level with her chic gown that she wore to her Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party.



Kylie documented the halter-top, pink-and-gray dress via her IG dump on Thursday, sharing a closer peek at the gown adorned with pink feathers on the straps and the top of her skirt.

She paired the backless 'fit with a slicked-back bun, dark nails, and a natural makeup look with pink blush and a matching lip, which she did herself.

The beauty mogul's post was set to RuPaul's song, Call Me Mother, and Kylie struck several poses before the last image seemingly showed off her style inspo – Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove!

Kylie further paid homage to the Disney character with the caption, "pull tha lever. makeup by meeee."

Just days ago, the reality star slayed in another holiday-themed 'fit while out and about in West Hollywood, where she was captured in a skin-tight red latex halter dress that she paired with nude heels.

