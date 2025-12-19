Pete Davidson welcomes first baby – and reveals her sentimental name!

Los Angeles, California - Baby bliss! Comedian Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt have officially become parents with the birth of their baby girl.

Pete Davidson (l.) and Elsie Hewitt have become parents for the first time. © Screenshot/Instagram/@elsie

Elsie announced the joyous news via Instagram on Thursday, revealing that their "perfect angel girl" was born on December 12.

"my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," she wrote.

The 29-year-old model also revealed their little one's name: Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

As Page Six reported, the baby's name is a tribute to Scott Davidson – Pete's father, a New York City firefighter who was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Elsie first announced her pregnancy back in July.

Shortly after, the 32-year-old Saturday Night Live alum gushed over how thrilled he was to become a dad, saying in an interview, "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens it's just easier."